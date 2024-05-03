Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

