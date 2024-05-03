Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $2,958,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $309.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,149. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.35 and a 200 day moving average of $260.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $165.24 and a 12-month high of $333.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.