Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 552,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $146,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.