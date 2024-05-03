Summit Financial LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.05.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.04. 210,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,686. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

