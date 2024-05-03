Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 15,637 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

