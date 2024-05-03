Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.63. 34,416,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,308,031. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $569.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

