LGT Group Foundation Acquires 4,214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.70. 2,844,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,048. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.