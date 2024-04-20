Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,876,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.