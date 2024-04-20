Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
BUD opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
