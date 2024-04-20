Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,766. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

