Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

