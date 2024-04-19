BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Up 1.0 %
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
