BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BYDDY

BYD Stock Up 1.0 %

BYD Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $52.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.45. BYD has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.