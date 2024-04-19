StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

