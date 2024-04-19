StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
Shares of CVU opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
