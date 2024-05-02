LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TREE

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 21.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.