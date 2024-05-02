Stifel Nicolaus Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $62.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

