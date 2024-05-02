Mizuho Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $265.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $233.86 on Thursday. Marriott International has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average is $228.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after buying an additional 134,079 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Marriott International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.