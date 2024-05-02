LendingTree’s (TREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 21.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

