Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.06.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

