COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $203,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,005,041.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,911 in the last ninety days. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
