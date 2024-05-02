Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

