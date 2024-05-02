CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Lowered to $15.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

CVRX stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. CVRx has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

