Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $102.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

