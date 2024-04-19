KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

TSE:KPT opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$82.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.04. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$8.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.84.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$498.00 million. On average, analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4827009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

