Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at CIBC

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WM. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM opened at $206.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $188.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

