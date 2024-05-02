China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

