StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 3.4 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,582.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683 in the last ninety days. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

