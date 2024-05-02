StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDR. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,633 shares of company stock worth $4,317,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

