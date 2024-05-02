StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

