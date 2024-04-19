Xponance Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.22. 43,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

