MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

