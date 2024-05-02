MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 237,171 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

