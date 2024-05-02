Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

