Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

