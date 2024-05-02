Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,377 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.