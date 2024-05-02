Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

