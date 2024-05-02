Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 452 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

