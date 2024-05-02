Brighton Jones LLC Buys 529 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

