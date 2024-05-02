Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

