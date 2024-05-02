General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

