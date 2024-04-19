Xponance Inc. Sells 822 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $228.84. 51,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average is $221.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

