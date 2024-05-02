Benchmark Trims DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Target Price to $150.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $16.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,437. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,782 shares of company stock valued at $63,130,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.