Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.39

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 278975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tronox

Tronox Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.