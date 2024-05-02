5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.87.
About 5E Advanced Materials
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 5E Advanced Materials
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.