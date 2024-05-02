5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

