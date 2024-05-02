Truist Financial Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $53.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 38,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

