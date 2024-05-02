TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.76

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 193102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 13.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

