ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.4 %

ANSS stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.78. 324,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

