ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.
ANSYS Stock Down 2.4 %
ANSS stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.78. 324,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
