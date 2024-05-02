Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.44

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 43589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,267 shares of company stock worth $19,695,722. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

