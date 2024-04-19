CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $44,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.61.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

