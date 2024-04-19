Xponance Inc. Buys 3,791 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 212,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,416. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

