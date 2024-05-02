LGT Group Foundation Has $29.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.33. 245,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,555. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.35.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

