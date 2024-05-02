Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

